Two weeks on from Guy Fawkes day, fireworks are still a hot topic, with a planned commercial display in the Tukituki Valley tomorrow causing a headache for some.

Tukituki Valley resident are concerned about the display due to the possible risk it poses to livestock in the area.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said she was concerned for her pets, as well as her neighbours who had large animals.

"We have lots of people in the area who have large animals, cattle, horses, sheep, pigs that they can't put indoors."

She said there were lots of lifestyle blocks in the area, so people don't have a lot of land they can move their stock around on.

"If you've only got a few acres and there's fireworks going on, it's pretty hard to put the animals in a place that they are not going to be effected by it."

The event's contracted pyrotechnician, Sam Deller, said the event is heavily regulated and certified.

"This process covers many aspects including adhering to minimum distance requirements from captive animals."

"We informed residents beforehand as a courtesy to ensure they are able to take appropriate steps to mitigate concerns they may have especially for their pets and livestock."

He said fire safety was also part of the certification process, and the Fire Service had inspected the land beforehand.

Fire and Emergency NZ area manager Ken Cooper said they had been out to the location and deemed it to not be a risk.

"I am confident that they have met the legal requirements for this display. All we can do legally is approve or decline based on fire hazards."

He said while he didn't have any legal responsibility over social responsibility and animal welfare, he did take the community's reaction seriously, and had ensured Deller was available to answer any questions or concerns the community might have.

He said rural areas in Hawke's Bay were currently under restricted fire laws, but pyrotechnic displays were not banned under that legislation.

Animal Welfare group Watchdog! chairwoman Jessica Maxwell said the event should be cancelled.

"Fireworks and animals are incompatible."

"The likelihood of animals panicking and getting caught up in fences or escaping on to the road in the pitch-dark is high and, in my view, totally unacceptable."

She said she had heard from concerned residents in the area, some of whom were moving their animals to keep them safe.

"I really feel for the farmers and lifestyle block holders, many of whom don't have transport options."