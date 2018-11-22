A Maori blessing will be held at the Hawke's Bay Opera House to ensure there is a positive way forward for the rest of the development, days after arsonists set it alight.

The blessing will be taken tomorrow by a council kaumatua. Staff and contractors working on the building will be present.

Emergency services spent three hours quelling the fire which started behind the stage area, on the ground floor of the three-storey building, on Sunday night.

It damaged the immediate vicinity, as well as causing smoke damage to floors above.

Last year the government invested $4 million towards the cost of earthquake proofing the Opera House, which is expected to be finished in August next year.

Hastings District Council Pou Ahurea Matua Dr James Graham said a karakia can be performed anywhere and is traditionally used to begin something or to complete something at certain times of the day.

"Karakia, the recitation of ritual chants and or prayers, provides the opportunity to acknowledge and engage with the spiritual realm in order to seek guidance, benefit and/or to obviate misfortune," Dr Graham said.

"Accordingly, the importance of karakia allow mana whenua through connection to place, history and whakapapa, the prospect of administering a blessing that bestows holistic protection and wellbeing to one and all."

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was important to acknowledge how important the Opera House was to the community and to make sure it was being "cared for and loved".

"The project team have been on the project for over a year now and it is the first time that we have had the opportunity to come together with our contractors to recognise their incredible hard work throughout the strengthening and acknowledge the week they have had in response to the fire."

There has previously been a sense of spiritual unease associated with the building for many.

It was formerly known as the Hastings Municipal Theatre, was designed by Wellington architect Henry Eli White and built in 1915.

It has been claimed the stage area or under the stage was used as a temporary morgue after the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake, but that theory has since been debunked by historian Michael Fowler.

He said the Hastings YMCA, which in 1931 was on the corner of Market St and Avenue Rd, was used as the temporary morgue.

"The backstage area in particular, contained brickwork walls which progressively dislodged during the aftershocks. This meant, of course, that the building was unsafe for use, with constant falling debris - especially around the backstage area."