After five years of dodging learner drivers in carparks and cyclists on Napier's walkways, the Hawke's Bay Blo-Kart club finally has its own home where pilots can really get a clip up safely.

Hawke's Bay Blo-Kart president John Marshall said a "huge" amount of work had gone into establishing a new 100m by 80m dedicated "safe space" for the sport.

"The club was formed in 2013 but we signed the lease with the council in October last year but when we started we didn't have a single dollar - and now we have a $200,000 asset.

"Getting the track done has been a huge step. Up until now, we've been sailing on the walkways, in carparks with learner drivers and who knows what else but now we have a dedicated safe space."

The club already had its first school party booked in and was also aiming to book corporate team-building events - none of which were previously possible without a track.

Marshall said a combination of fundraising and donations from local businesses had been needed to fund the $240,000 blo-kart park on the corner of Prebensen Drive.

John Marshall with his blo-kart at the blo-kart park on the corner of Prebensen Drive and the Expressway. Photo / Warren Buckland.

"We've been hugely supported and we have given Higgins the naming rights for the track. So it's going to be the Higgins Blo-Kart Park."

At a size of 8200sq m the park was big enough to host regional competitions, with participants able to reach speeds of 60km "without any trouble at all".

"Generally, we sail at three-and-a-half-times the wind speed."

An official opening for sponsors would take place next Friday, December 7, ahead of a "come and have a sail day" on Saturday and Sunday, December 8 and 9, where people could try blo-karts at heavily discounted price.

"Anybody can come along and have a go. I'd encourage the public to come and have a go."