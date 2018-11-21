White Ribbon Riders visit St Matthews school in Hastings to teach the kids about kindness

Across New Zealand, motorcyclists are out riding to end violence against women in Aotearoa.

The White Ribbon Ride sees riders lead convoys through the country, stopping in towns and cities to talk with kids and adults alike about treating people with respect.

In Hawke's Bay, the riders stopped at several schools, and also managed to get Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst on to a Harley-Davidson in support of the cause.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst about to jump on a Harley-Davidson in support of ending violence towards women. Photo / Supplied

"It was pretty exciting," Hazlehurst said. "Amazing riders from all across New Zealand sharing that message about reducing family harm.

"We had police, we had New Zealand fire, we had ACC, we had Ministry of Social Development, we had all of our people there, and our community as well.

"It was a really positive, stand up strong message for our community to love and respect each other."

White Ribbon rider Jason Wawatai with Onekawa students Lily Harrington, 9 (back), Nate Armstrong, 6, and Rylee Pere, 10, who jumped on the bike. Photo / Warren Buckland

On Tuesday the riders stopped off at Onekawa School, with principal Steve Bloor saying their message was very well received.

"They basically just gave the message about being respectful and looking after people and looking after yourselves, and just caring for others.

"Once that had happened they revved their bikes and they took off."

He said the kids listened intently the whole half hour the riders were there.

They stopped off at St Matthew's Primary in Hastings on Wednesday, organised by Anglican Care Waiapu.

White Ribbon riders teach kids at St Matthew's Primary about kindness. Photo / Paul Taylor

CEO Lucy Laitinen said she was struck by the riders themselves, who came from all walks of life.

She said they really drove the message of respect home, especially to boys, telling them they had to respect the women in their lives.

According to the "It's Not OK" campaign website, run by the Ministry of Social Development, one in three Kiwi women will experience either physical or sexual violence in her lifetime.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2018 is on November 25.