Ruahine Maori Warden Charlie Timu is often the first person called when there is a family violence incident in Dannevirke.

"Domestic violence is very bad in Dannevirke and a lot of our people like a Maori Warden to go into the home first, but if the situation goes too far, the police are called in," she told the Dannevirke News.

"Our police here are very good, but in nine out of 10 cases we as Maori Wardens can solve things and families like someone other than the police to be involved. But it's all about helping those vulnerable in our community."

White Ribbon ambassador Roly Ellis said the information barbecues around Dannevirke were just the start of trying to raise awareness on the issue.

Advertisement

"We would like anyone, men or women, affected by domestic violence to speak out because there's help out there," he said.

Last week there were 11 family violence incidents reported in Dannevirke and Norsewood by police, with three people arrested and a police safety order issued.

"Our advice is to reach out and get assistance if you need it, before police are called," Senior Sergeant Jymahl Glassey of Tararua police said.

Deanna, from Tararua REAP, said there is help and advice available at the REAP office in Gordon St and she's also handing out information packs at the barbecues.



But Wairapa MP, National's Alastair Scott, said although the White Ribbon movement is about stopping violence against women, the problem is more ingrained than that.

"The problem is the men, so we need to put resources and energy into our young men, those aged between 10 and 16 years old," he said.

"Some of this violence is integral in families, so we need to invest in our young men to keep them out of jail because some of this is inter-generational and we have too many guys in prison. We are not doing enough and should be putting resources into these young guys to keep them active in our community."

However, Scott said Dannevirke is well-served by good people able to help.

Family dynamics leading to violence are numerous and complex, but they don't justify the use of violence, Glassey said.

This year there are five White Ribbon ambassadors in Dannevirke who have run promotions every 10 weeks at sports venues, iwi celebrations and at retail outlets.

"We've invited a lot of groups to be part of the group and participate in promoting non violence in their business, personal or social lives," Tamai Nicholson said.

"This action group is small, but is continuing the great work needed to curb violence, be it male, female, young or old."