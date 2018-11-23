It was too much drama and not enough design which saw Napier based designer Misty Ratima leave Project Runway New Zealand on last Monday's episode.

But for Ratima, the opportunity to showcase her work on the national stage remains a once in a lifetime opportunity.

She said the first week was the most exciting challenge, when everyone was new. The challenge was to make cocktail dress inspired by one of the Hopt soda flavours.

"I really liked the garment I made."

From there, the contestants had to make garments in a wide variety of styles, from avant garde to athleisure wear, the latter being the week Ratima said she found most challenging.

Every episode of Project Runway New Zealand ends with a fashion show, displaying each designer's garment, before the final judging.

"It's quite exhilarating," Ratima said, speaking about watching her garments coming down the runway.

She made it through to episode eight, the halfway point of the show, but the judges said her final design had too much drama and not enough design, although in feedback judge Benny Castles said it was something he was known to be guilty of.

She said she was enjoying watching the show since it had started airing, saying it had been quite surreal, especially for her friends and family, to turn on the TV and see her.

She felt the show had stayed true to who she is as a person.

"They portrayed me really well. They honestly did a fantastic job."

Ratima's least favourite, favourite, and final designs she made on Project Runway. Photo / Tom Hollow

She said she had been surprised by the wide variety of people who watched the show, including being recognised in the middle of nowhere near New Plymouth.

"That was a bit of a buzz. The attention has been quite funny."

She said in Napier, the support for her had always been there.

She hope she represented Hawke's Bay really well on the show, especially the creative community.

Since filming wrapped up earlier this year, Ratima has been back lecturing at EIT, and is currently wrapping up the year with her students.

Next year she hopes to find a bit more energy into design, but says she loves teaching as well, so it's about finding a balance between the two.

To see more of Ratima's designs check out her label, Te Kohu on Instagram and Facebook.