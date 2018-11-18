A Hastings artist has been recognised for his excellent and outstanding contribution to Māori art.

Sandy Adsett won a Te Tohu o Te Papa Tongarewa Rongomaraeroa award at the Te Waka Toi Awards, which were held in Wellington on Saturday.

He said it was always an honour to win any award, but this one was extra special because he had worked with award sponsors Te Papa, looking at how they could serve Māori people when the museum was first built.

He said it was an honour to accept the award in memory of the people who had worked to see it established.

Advertisement

Hawke's Bay painter Sandy Adsett has been honoured for his contribution to Maori art. Photo / Supplied

He said he was primarily a painter, but has worked extensively in art education, and therefore has experience across a wide variety of Māori art forms.

He is currently working with art collective Iwitoi Kahungunu to gather shapes and images in the Kahungunu style, to then offer a valid tertiary qualification.

An artist based in Manawatu with whakapapa links to Ngati Kahungunu also took home an award at the Te Waka Toi Awards.

Nerys Ngaruhe won Ngā Manu Pīrere award, which recognises emerging Māori talent.

She said her art helped her connect with her culture, something she used to struggle with growing up between both Aotearoa and Wales.

"I'm half Welsh, half Māori, so I grew up in both countries but I sort of always felt a little bit disconnected from either culture.

"Learning the stories of little different things in New Zealand just helped me gain my Māori identity, and then learning stories in Welsh as well, it's been cool being able to get that too."

Her next exhibition Te Paionia o te Ao Māori, meaning the pioneers Māoridom, of will be paintings and carvings about Māori pioneers in the 18th and 19th centuries.

She said it was amazing to be acknowledged with an emerging Māori artist award.

"I can't believe I've achieved this.

"You try and fail at things and then you actually get there and it's just unbelievable."

The Te Waka Toi awards are the premier awards for Māori art.

They acknowledge both Māori heritage arts and contemporary art practices.

The supreme award was won by Dunedin based printmaker Marilynn Webb.