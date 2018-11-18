Four arrests have been made following a gang related incident where shots were fired in Wairoa earlier this week.

Police launched an investigation following the incident in McClean Street, which occurred on Tuesday, November 13 at 11pm.

Three men, aged 20, 24 and 28, were arrested and charged with various offences including assault with a weapon, wilful damage, aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A fourth man was arrested on the night of the incident, for posses ion of an illegal weapon.

Wairoa CIB Sergeant James Keene says the incident and a number of events prior have been linked to gangs.

"Gangs carrying out such violent acts in our town will not be tolerated," he says.

"The community deserves to be safe and feel safe at all times."

During the search warrants, Police located and seized a shotgun.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact Wairoa Police on (06) 838 8345.