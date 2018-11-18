

News Dannevirke iwi Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Trust is exploring the possibility of building a state-of-the-art hemp processing facility in our region, is an exciting opportunity, Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis says.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Trust is embarking on the new business venture in hemp processing which will see the iwi facilitate the sale of high-quality hemp products in New Zealand, with their new global partners, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech, after signing a partnership agreement with the global leaders in hemp food production.

The partnership follows the recent announcement from Food Safety Minister Damien O'Connor, in relation to regulatory changes allowing the sale of hemp seed as food in New Zealand, which came into force on Monday.

"This is a great boost for the Tararua," Collis said.

"The relationship between Ngāti Kahungunu and the Chinese is phenomenal and this new venture provides huge potential and good environmental opportunities for our district in growing hemp."

Based in China, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Co Ltd dedicates itself to hemp cereal products. Qiaopai Biotech dominates the market with the advantages being both on the processing cost and also on premium quality hemp products, due to its own designed and manufactured hemp processing equipment, which is patented technology.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Trust chairman Hayden Hape said the iwi has been looking for opportunities which support economic growth and allow them to invest in sustainable, environmentally friendly business ventures – and the hemp industry ticks all those boxes.

"We're incredibly excited about this opportunity and have been proactive in ensuring all due diligence has been carried out to ensure we're well positioned to become a leader in this space," he said.

"We've found a world-class processor to partner with to ensure our operations are informed by best practice. We're also looking for opportunities to partner with other iwi throughout New Zealand and local farmers to explore the cropping of additional land for hemp production in the future."

Ngāti Kahungunu recently hosted Qiaopai Biotech company leaders and directors in the region, with the Tararua District Council hosting a special function for the Chinese delegates in September in Dannevirke.

"Ngāti Kahungunu have been working very hard to make these things happen," Collis said.

Following the visit to New Zealand, Mrs Zhang from Qiaopai Biotech, says they are looking forward to working with the iwi to grow the New Zealand hemp industry.

"We're impressed with the capability of the iwi, and right away saw a natural fit to partner with people who knew their land well and had connections across the region to really drive growth in hemp production," she said.

This month Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua Trust, along with Qiaopai Biotech and Massey University, will begin a hemp planting trial.

Massey University will provide expertise to develop a long-term research and development plan to support Ngāti Kahungunu as a producer, processor and marketer of hemp-derived products both in New Zealand and globally. This research will inform the ongoing feasibility of hemp production locally.

Hape acknowledges the Harold brothers – James, William and Patrick – for the initial introduction to the benefits of hemp. The Harold brothers have their own successful hemp operation in the Pongaroa district.