A third scrub fire on Te Mata Peak in less than two weeks has been contained.

Fire Services spokesman Carlos Dempsy said they had received multiple calls for a vegetation fire on the summit of Te Mata Peak on Thursday afternoon.

Two pumps, one tanker and one rural vehicle were at the scene.

Members of the public are not encouraged to drive towards the area to allow police and fire access.

The most recent fire on the peak was on Wednesday night.

Smoke was reported rising from the peak about 6.48pm and fire crews sent to the scene.

A police spokesman said it was possibly linked to fireworks.

Ten days ago fire crews from Havelock North and Hastings were needed to quell a large scrub fire on the peak's eastern side, thought to have been started by fireworks.

No damage was reported in Te Mata Peak Park, but the incident prompted Te Mata Park Trust park manager Emma Buttle to remind people of the ongoing ban of fires in the park.

"Te Mata Park is private land and we are very privileged to have access so we need to treat it with respect.

"The grass is quite long at the moment so we just need to be very careful and stay safe."