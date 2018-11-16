It's a great day for Tararua, was the sentiment echoing around our district on Thursday after the latest announcement by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones of specific funding for our district.

Jones announced $48 million from the Government's Provincial Growth Fund towards a regional freight hub in Palmerston North, improved digital connectivity for the region, expansion of the national driver training centre at Manfeild and investment in an advanced aviation hub in Whanganui.

But creating a big stir in Tararua is specific funding for improved connectivity - $4.8m across Horizons region, $100,000 to assess alternative land utilisation choices in the Tararua District and $60,000 towards developing a strategy for the Tararua tourism and trails strategy.

Mark Maxwell, the Tararua District Council's economic development and communications manager, said the funding announcements are "exciting".

"We put forward our feijoa and hazelnut land use initiatives from our Go Project, along with additional projects for cider apple trees and berry farming options and the $100,000 allows us to get to work immediately," he said.

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis said the land utilisation project would help give more confidence for farmers.

"Today's announcement has put a big smile on my face and is great for Tararua, getting all three projects approved," she said.

The biggest boost for Tararua comes from the funding for improved connectivity.

"A lot of people have put work into making this happen, this has been community-driven, community-led and community-backed," Collis said. "For the Connect Tararua group it validates 18 months of very hard work. This is critical, core infrastructure and underpins our entire community. It will unlock the potential in this district. It's tremendous."

Mel Poulton, a member of the Connect Tararua governance group, said her team is "stoked" at the news.

"There's been a huge amount of work gone in from the community and to see the Government realising the lack of connectivity is a big issue in Tararua is great," she said.

"We've got to thank all those who have worked so hard, at some personal cost too. Farmers have given up land for the project, community members have carried out countless surveys to get the data we needed to present to Government, Tararua Alliance helped us finalise the district mapping and Tararua Heliworks ensured we got people into the air to see what we had to deal with.

"So many people have worked and given to this project because they realise the huge need we have for connectivity. And the support from the Tararua District Council has been tremendous. We certainly wouldn't have driven the project this far without their support and that of the Chamber of Commerce and local company Scanpower."

The minister was already meeting yesterday afternoon to discuss how the $4.8m connectivity budget would be spent, with Tararua specifically mentioned in the brief.

"There's urgency to keep the momentum going and to get the feasibility study completed," Poulton said. "We need a co-ordinated, well-designed, mobile connectivity structure for our district, enabling economic, health and wellbeing and tourism platforms to underpin society here. We need to make sure the project stays community-driven with collaborative solutions.

"When the new Manawatū Tararua Highway is built, this district will be buzzing, this is a great day for the Tararua District."

The $60,000 for the cycle and walkway trails will allow a small project to grow to a higher level and the money will be spent on experts who will develop the strategy, along with community consultation, Maxwell said.

"Tararua got quite an airing from the minister and we are on the map now," he said.