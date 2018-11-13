Dannevirke's Cathy Stretch has never been on an overseas holiday, but all that is about to change after she won the ultimate prize, a $10,000 holiday of a lifetime.

Cathy's name was drawn by computer in a nationwide Bupa competition in which staff employment numbers are entered and selected at random.

Just minutes before the announcement at Rahiri Care Home last Friday morning, Cathy told the Dannevirke News, "It won't be me."

But Cathy, who has worked at Rahiri for 28 years, was wrong.

Advertisement

This was the first time the Bupa supreme prize had come to Dannevirke and now Cathy will be able to join her sister-in-law on a trip to Italy which she had previously said no to.

"I've never been out of New Zealand before, so it will be neat," she said after she'd recovered from the shock of her win.

But it will be hard for Cathy to tear herself away from the job she loves.

"I've been here 28 years and it's the people. You get to know them and it's like family. I miss them when I'm on holiday," she said.

"My sister-in-law and I are both widows and she knows Italy so being able to join her will be special."

Tina Broad, Rahiri's manager, said the win was "exciting and fantastic".

And staff and residents agreed as they cheered and clapped at the announcement.

Jan Adams, managing director and global chief nurse for Bupa, said although the prize draw was random, Cathy was a very deserving winner.

"I've travelled quite a lot so I'll be able to offer Cathy plenty of travel tips," she said.

The first thing on Cathy's agenda will be to go and get a passport.