About 40 new rental homes for Hawke's Bay's elderly are due to come online within the next two years, with plans for new developments in both Hastings and Central Hawke's Bay.

Hastings District Masonic Trust said it would start work on the new developments at one site in Waipawa and a second development at the former Vidals winery restaurant in Hastings.

The St Aubyn's St winery restaurant was offered for sale by parent company Villa Maria at the start of the year, 113 years after Spanish migrant Anthony Joseph Vidal first planted grapes and established the pioneering Vidal Estate vineyard in Hastings, and 39 years after Vidal Estate Winery restaurant became New Zealand's first "winery restaurant".

Chairman John Gadsby said the trust had now settled the purchase of the Vidals site.

Advertisement

"It is anticipated that between 24 and 28 units will be built on the Vidals site."

That site will need to be cleared prior to the units being built.

"This process will take some time. It is not expected that building of units will start until mid 2019. The units will be available for purchase under Occupation Rights Agreements once completed."

Gadsby added the trust had also purchased a property in Guy St, Waipawa, where12 rental units would be built. Completion is expected by early 2020.

"There has been evidence of demand for units in Waipawa.

"The two projects, once completed, will add to the accommodation units owned by the trust at Lumsden Court, Windsor Villas, Willowpark, Gordon Road, Mayfair, Havelock North and Waipawa.

"On completion, the trust will own 150 units designed for independent older people, wishing to live in pleasant, quiet and safe areas."