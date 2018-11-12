

A dazzling, jaw dropping action sports show is the best way to describe Nitro Circus, which will light up McLean Park in March next year.

Fans are being treated to something a little different this year - new ramps.

The You Got This tour is set to showcase Nitro Circus' fearless riders braving the biggest ramps ever seen in both FMX and BMX.

After testing the ramps out in front of an awe-struck audience at a show in North America, the opportunity was too good to pass up and the 16.7m Giganta ramp will be heading this way.

Both Hawke's Bay and Auckland are set to reap the rewards from the pure adrenaline-filled insanity.

Taupo-based rider Jed Mildon will be one of the riders to brave the ramp.

He campaigned to bring the double-ramp show to his home crowd, adamant that New Zealand will see the very best version of the Nitro Circus show.

"I just knew from the moment I first hit this ramp six weeks ago in Montreal, that New Zealand had to have this ramp," he said.

"With this brand new technology, I cannot wait to throw down in front of my people, in what will be the best show New Zealand has ever seen. It's going to be epic."

Nitro Circus president Andy Edwards said audiences would be "blown away" by the new ramp and the "mind-boggling" tricks that the bikers would be performing in March.

The Nitro Circus show will take place at McLean Park on March 17. Tickets can be purchased at ticketek.co.nz.