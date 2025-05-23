Art of the Outfit showcases clothing’s rich tapestry: Laura Vodanovich

Working in the arts and culture industry we have the joy of always learning, and this exhibition is no exception.

I have gained a bit more knowledge about how what we wear represents what we want to present to the world. Clothing can showcase wealth, modesty, chastity, and austerity.

A link to my own Croatian ancestry that I didn’t previously know was that the bow tie evolved from the Croatian cravat. Much of historic European clothing was designed to meet a fashion style rather than be functional or comfortable for the wearer. Looking back on some of these historic garments, I can’t help but feel sorry for the women, whose styles were the least functional.

How difficult it must have been for a woman wearing these garments, to simply navigate walking, or swim or even perform the simple act of lifting something down from a shelf, and the amount of time it must have taken to get dressed daily.

Sadly, the recording of outfits over time is unbalanced, with a greater proportion of the upper class represented in portraits, magazine sketches, or clothing sellers’ promotional material, but as we moved into the second half of the 20th century, this started to change.

This exhibition brings some hidden gems out from the collection, along with a few favourites that may be more regularly seen.

The concept was developed by our former art curator, Toni MacKinnon, now director at the Suter Art Gallery in Nelson. Cathy Dunn kindly stepped in to help develop the show further by researching and providing extended labels for around half the works in the exhibition. Cathy’s research provides another layer of depth about the outfits depicted.

From pleated neck ruffs, to beautiful korowai, to utilitarian practicality of everyday wear, to wigs that require delousing, there’s a fascinating range of outfits on display to show how the way we dress changes across time, cultures and countries.

We hope you’ll come and learn a bit about the way people have dressed over the years and enjoy Art of the Outfit.