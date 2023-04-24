CHB artist Karen Pallesen at work in her studio. Photo / Supplied

After cancelled events in 2020 and 2022 because of the pandemic, Central Hawke’s Bay artists and art lovers are excited that Art HB is once again holding its annual exhibition, Artfully Yours with Bostock as the major sponsor.

The exhibition is in its 15th year since its inception and opens on May 1 at the Community Arts Centre, Russell St Hastings.

The event presents work not only from CHB artists but from artists and groups throughout Hawke’s Bay in an exhibition and competition with all entries for sale.

CHB artist Aileen Duckett will be exhibiting at Artfully Yours at the Community Arts Centre, Russell St Hastings. Photo / Supplied

The competition has prizes in categories of Land, Water, People Abstract, Art Unlimited plus the Sculpture category. There is a “Best in Exhibition” prize, a JW Picture Framing Mystery Prize, a prize for high schools and “People’s Choice”.

The selector for art is Kate McKenzie, a multidisciplinary artist, surrealist and expressionist painter, creator of 3D portraiture and wearable art designer.

Glen Colechin (from the 2022 “Big Apple” competition for sculptures) will be the selector for sculpture. Colechin’s contemporary works are made from recycled materials, offcuts from native timbers, recycled copper and natural elements such as stone and wood found on hikes along the Hawke’s Bay coast.

CHB artists have participated in this prestigious Art Hawke’s Bay event over many years and have won several prizes. In the past Otane Arts and Crafts Art Group members Donna Dahm, Bettina Ellis, and Lorraine Simmonds have exhibited.

This year there will be artworks by Aileen Duckett, Karen Pallesen, Ray Sievert, Alison Hume, Tony Hunt and students from CHB College. The exhibition will be held in the Community Arts Centre (Arts.Inc) in Russell St, Hastings, and is open from May 1-13, from 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.