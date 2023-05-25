An exhibition of works from the Art Guide is being held at Creative Arts Napier.

We are starting to feel excited at Creative Napier.

Next week from Friday, June 2, we will be hosting an exhibition of artists from this year’s regional Art Guide.

This year’s guide welcomes over 30 new artists and we’re looking forward to a wonderful exhibition to showcase the work of new and existing artists, as well as an opportunity for creatives in our community to connect and share ideas.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) general manager Tania Wright.

This year we have focused on producing a user-friendly guide which gives value and space to the different aspects of our rich visual arts community. Within each location individual artists are grouped first, followed by art groups, galleries and art-loving businesses such as cafes and shops.

There are easy to use maps in the guide as well as a link to Google Maps where people can customise their own tour – which we really encourage people to do. Many artists have interesting creative spaces and processes to share and they are happy to welcome you in throughout the year.

Public Art now has its own section in the guide. Hastings and Napier have long recognised the importance of public art in the cultural life of a community. Art gives expression and energy to public places and transforms a place of functionality into one that inspires, moves and challenges people

Come along and see the amazing range of talented makers we have in the Bay. Most work is available to purchase and the exhibition runs from Friday, June 2 to Thursday, June 15.

Presently we have on display the best NCEA Level 3 Art and Design work from 2022 from students all across Aotearoa, New Zealand.

This is your chance to get inspired by the students’ work and hear about the courses and programmes offered at IDEAschool at EIT | Te Pūkenga. The exhibition is on until Friday, June 2.

Just a reminder that our exhibitions change every two to four weeks and our retail space always has something new to offer. From adult workshops to our children’s after-school art club, knitters, poets and corporate events, there is always something creative happening here for everyone to enjoy.

We have a limited amount of exhibition and workshop space available for the remainder of the year. If you are interested in booking some space please contact our bookings manager Michelle or come in and talk to one of our friendly team. Our Winter Makers Market is coming up too. We have a couple of spaces still available but you will need to be quick.

We rely on your support to continue to provide ongoing affordable opportunities to participate at CAN. You can help us by becoming a member for only $30 per annum. We have a range of benefits available to our members that you can find on the membership page of our website. www.thecan.co.nz.