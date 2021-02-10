Art Deco gives tailor a big boost

Fiona Le sets up her new store in time for Art Deco celebrations.

From masks to mannequins, Shadow Cat Tailoring and Alterations has pounced from the suburbs into a bright open space in town just in time for Art Deco celebrations.

Owner Fiona Le says her one stop shop is attracting shoppers who are gearing up for the Art Deco, wedding and ball season.

"People are loving going through the racks — Art Deco clothes are coming in and going out fast," she says.

Fiona's dressmaking and alterations business took off during lockdown when she began making organic reusable masks. She needed extra staff as the business grew and now has two part-timers in her Hastings St store.

The past three weeks since opening in mid-January have been a hive of activity, with Fiona putting in 12-hour days, seven days a week to set up shop. She has sourced almost all the furnishings second-hand which fits right in with her philosophy.

"At the end of last year I had this idea to combine sewing with pre-loved. After a wedding, the dress is sitting there and I wondered what I could do. I am trying to reduce the waste from the fast fashion industry."

Sewing from scratch, upcycling or altering people's clothes and selling on behalf are all part of the Shadow Cat ethos.

"There are two choices — you can either buy brand new and sell it here on behalf, or come here and choose second-hand."

Dressmaking one-off garments and altering clothing people take into the store are Fiona's specialties.

"One out of 10 people are lucky to find the perfect garment — 90 per cent need altering."

Formal wear is Fiona's niche, selling wedding dresses, bridesmaids' outfits, designer ball gowns and evening wear on behalf, also working well for Art Deco, she says.

"It keeps the cost down and people have the chance to display their wedding dress. And this is the first time I have been involved with Art Deco."

Moving away from "cheap labour and cheap materials" makes Shadow Cat a perfect spot for sourcing good quality second-hand. Fiona says people bring in a dress which they want changed to a top and jeans made into shorts. She also alters a lot of school uniforms.

"If you see a dress you like, I can alter it to fit perfectly. We're not like a normal clothes store with the same thing in all the sizes."

■ For more information visit www.shadowcat.co.nz or check out on Facebook.