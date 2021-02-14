Art Deco Festival events due to be held on Wednesday cancelled

Art Deco Festival events due to be held on Wednesday have been cancelled following the move to alert level 2. Photo / Paul Taylor

All Art Deco Festival events due to be held on Wednesday have been cancelled following the move to alert level 2.

The festival organisers said based on the government's directive, all events scheduled for February 17 are "regrettably" cancelled.

These include:

• Par 2 Mini Golf – 9.00am

• Art Deco Vintage Car Tours – 9.00am, 10.30am, 12.00pm, 2.00pm, 3.30pm, 5.00pm

• Walking Tours of the Art Deco Quarter – 9.00am, 3.30pm

• 1930s Escape Room and Self-Guided Walk – 9.30am, 11.00am, 12.30pm, 2.00pm, 3.30pm, 5.00pm, 6.30pm

• Napier Cultural Hīkoi (Walking) Tour – 10.00am

• Deco Bus Tours – 10.00am, 1.30pm

• Port o Call Deco High Tea – 10.30am, 12.30pm

• Fashion Retailers Art Deco Walking Tour – 10.30am, 2.00pm

• Napier City Centre Earthquake – 10.47am

• Whakatuwheretanga Opening Ceremony – 12.00pm

• 1930's Waiata and Poi Dance Competition – 1.00pm

• High Tea & History at the Art Deco Masonic – 2.00pm

• 1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake Commemorative Lecture – 5.30pm

• A Salute to the Services – HB Jazz Club Big Band Concert – 7.30pm

Level 2 restrictions mean gatherings of more than 100 people are prohibited, social distancing of two metres is required and face masks must be worn on public transport.

An Art Deco Trust spokeswoman said decisions about the events for the remainder of the festival will be made in due course.

"We will provide information about ticket refunds as soon as we are able to make decisions about whether or not events can go ahead," she said.