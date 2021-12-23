'Arrive alive': Hawke's Bay police conduct alcohol stops as silly season kicks off

Sergeant Steve Murray running a checkpoint in Napier.

A police operation targeting lunchtime drink-drivers in Napier has resulted in just one person being fined after police stopped about 300 vehicles on Thursday.

Police have warned that more random breath-testing checkpoints will pop up over the holiday period and repeated the call not to drink before driving.

On Thursday, between 2pm and 3.30pm, six police officers, with the help of two members of partner agency Roadsafe Hawke's Bay, checked about 300 cars, specifically targeting drink and drug driving at Breakwater Rd near Napier Port.

District Impairment Prevention Team's Sergeant Steve Murray said one person was found to be over the alcohol limit and was issued with an infringement notice.

Sergeant Steve Murray wants people to make plans to ensure they plan ahead and are fit enough to drive. Photo / Paul Taylor

"The majority were doing the right thing and abiding by our messaging to get behind the wheel sober," he said. "One driver tested positive."

He said no one was found to be driving under the influence of illegal drugs.

He said police would be out and about over the holiday period running similar checks, including where drivers may "least expect us".

Hawke's Bay police, along with Roadsafe Hawke's Bay, have been sharing two great incentives for people to drive sober: arrive alive at your destination, and lollies.

Murray said their focus was on ensuring people drove without distractions, within speed limits and arrived safely at their destinations.

"Make the better choice, don't drink and drive."

He said people needed to plan how to get from A to B and arrive alive.

"Alcohol and drugs are a factor in about a third of fatal crashes on our road network, and my team are committed to reducing death and injury through prevention and education strategies."

Less than two weeks ago, the Eastern District Police commenced Operation 'Christmas Cheer'.

The District Impairment Prevention Team deployed to Central Hawke's Bay and conducted a two-hour impairment operation between 7pm and 9pm in Waipukurau.

More than 600 vehicles were stopped and police were pleased to report that no impaired drivers were identified, and no alcohol infringements were issued.

A large number of young people passed through the checkpoint, travelling south for an 'end of school' party.

All those spoken to had a plan to stay overnight, ensuring they were fit enough to drive the following morning.

Accompanying the District Impairment Prevention Team were three members of partner agency Roadsafe Hawke's Bay.

"Working together and co-ordinating with them makes a big difference in implementing the Road To Zero Strategy," Murray said.

All the drivers who provided negative breath tests in Napier and CHB were rewarded for making the right choice, receiving packets of lollies, lip balm and water bottles, along with Better Road Journey Choices leaflets.

"We want everyone to make the right choice before commencing their journey and stay sober behind the wheel," Murray said.

"Those that don't pose a considerable risk to other road users and we will seek them out and hold them accountable.

"We will catch you."

Murray said on Tuesday the team will head to Gisborne.