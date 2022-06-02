Arrest made after baby's death in Napier

Hawke's Bay police have charged a 27-year-old man following the death of a 3-month-old Napier child. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay police have charged a 27-year-old man following the death of a 3-month-old Napier child in 2021.

Eastern District Child Protection Team Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said the baby had been flown to Starship Children's Hospital from Hawke's Bay Hospital on March 20, 2021, after suffering life-threatening injuries at a Napier address.

"Sadly, the baby's condition deteriorated, and he died on the March 23," Patrick said.

A 27-year-old male will appear in Napier District Court on Wednesday 8 June on a charge of manslaughter.

