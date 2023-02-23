Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Arrest after fleeing car crashes in Hawke’s Bay

Doug Laing
The scene on State Highway 51 on Wednesday afternoon at the end of a series events which started in Napier suburb Onekawa. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person was injured and another arrested after a car which fled police crashed on State Highway 51 between Napier and Hastings on Wednesday.

Police said a vehicle failed to stop when the driver was signalled to do so in Napier suburb Onekawa about 1.15pm.

The vehicle was not pursued by police, but was followed “at road speed”, and road spikes were used to bring the vehicle to a stop a short while later on State Highway 51, near Ruahapia Rd, north of Hastings, police said.

During the incident, the vehicle was involved in a collision which resulted in one person being transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital for assessment.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on charges relating to that incident, and inquiries were continuing.

