The incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon as a driver evaded Police, fleeing into a forestry block.

Police dog handlers and the Armed Offenders Squad are searching an area near Wimbledon, south of Porangahau, for a second day, after a driver ditched his vehicle on Weber Rd and fled into a forestry block in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Police saw a driver identified as a “person of interest” heading north from Dannevirke on Monday afternoon. The vehicle was followed through Takapau and along back roads and then on to State Highway 52 towards Wimbledon where the driver was seen to have engine trouble, ditching the vehicle as Police approached and fleeing into forestry block. They were followed by a Police dog unit and AOS officers.

A search into the evening failed to find the man, but more Police were deployed after a sighting of the fugitive near Franklin Rd, Wimbledon on Tuesday morning. The incident is ongoing.

People in the area are asked not to approach anyone they do not recognise and to report any suspicious activity to 111.







