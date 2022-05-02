A police vehicle at a property taped off on Hapuku St in Hastings on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person has been taken to hospital and another charged after a family-harm incident in Hastings which resulted in armed police rushing to a residential street.

A witness says multiple police vehicles and armed police could be seen along Hapuku St in Frimley about 2.30pm on Monday, not far from a kindergarten and school.

Police confirmed one person was injured during a related family-harm incident and taken to hospital.

Police also confirmed a male had been charged with wounding with intent and was due to appear in court.

"As this is before the courts we are unable to provide anything further," a police spokeswoman said.

Police put tape up around a house on Hapuku St on Monday and were still at the scene on Tuesday.

Mystery still surrounds what happened at the address which resulted in it being taped off.

One person, who did not want to be named, said it was frightening to see armed police along the street.

"The police were there around 2.30pm [on Monday] when school was finishing with around four police on site with at least two of them armed," she said.

"I was nervous and a bit sick to my stomach driving past just trying to find a carpark to collect my child."

Another resident also contacted Hawke's Bay Today about armed police along the street.