Armed police on Grove Rd in Hastings on Wednesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Armed police are involved in an incident unfolding in Hastings.

About six police cars with armed police swarmed to Grove Rd, near Windsor Park in the suburb of Mayfair, about 10.15am on Wednesday.

The police then moved to nearby Howard Rd.

A witness says police were entering a property on Howard Rd about 10.45am and speaking to residents inside.

Armed police have also been spotted at the corner of Howard St and St Georges Rd.

More to come.