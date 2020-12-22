Armed police hit Eskdale properties with search warrants

Armed police have conducted further search warrants at a number of properties in Eskdale, Napier. Photo / File

Armed police conducted their second search warrants in as many days in Hawke's Bay, this time at a number of properties in Eskdale.

A witness said he spotted police at three homes near State Highway 5 in the township about 9.30am on Tuesday.

"They appeared to hit three houses at the same time," he said.

Police confirmed multiple search warrants were carried out in the area on Tuesday morning, but were unable to provide any further details.

On Monday, police taped off a property on a major Hastings road to conduct a pre-planned search warrant.

A number of armed police were seen at the Omahu Rd property, between Kirkwood Rd and State Highway 50, about 2.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said she could not say if any arrests had been made.