Armed police descend on Hastings property after incident

Armed Offenders Squad on Murdoch St, Raureka, Hastings, on Thursday morning after police saw what they believed to be a firearm during a routine enquiry. Photo / Paul Taylor

Armed Offenders Squad on Murdoch St, Raureka, Hastings, on Thursday morning after police saw what they believed to be a firearm during a routine enquiry. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are speaking to a "person of interest" following an incident attended by police and the Armed Offenders squad in Hastings on Thursday morning.

A police cordon was in place around Southland Rd, Freyberg St, Montgomery St and Murdoch Rd about 10.30am.

Hawke's Bay Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore said police initially went to an address on Murdoch Road West, Raureka, just before 10am to make a routine enquiry.

A police cordon on Southland Rd, Hastings, during the incident on Thursday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

"While doing so, the attending officers saw what they believed to be a firearm and called for support," Sycamore said.

"Cordons were put in place in the neighbouring streets and the Armed Offenders Squad searched the property as a further precaution."

He said police were now speaking with a person of interest following the incident.

Police at an address on Murdoch St, Raureka, Hastings on Thursday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said police remain in the area making enquiries.

"We would like to thank the community in that area for their patience while we conduct these enquiries."