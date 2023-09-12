Voyager 2023 media awards

Updated

Cordon lifted after police swarm street near Napier Health Centre

By
Armed police on Wellesley Rd, Napier, about noon on Tuesday.

A cordon has been lifted after a large police presence swarmed a street near Napier Health Centre.

Police had asked people to avoid the area while police investigated reports of a firearm at an address along Wellesley Rd.

A cordon along Wellesley Rd was lifted about 12.45pm on Tuesday, following that police call out which lasted about an hour.

Police on Wellesley Rd.
A police spokesperson said they had been “responding to a report of a firearm” at an address.

The cordoned off area included Napier Health Centre, which is the largest health facility in Napier, as the region’s hospital is located in Hastings.

The road is now reopen.

MORE TO COME


