Cordon lifted after police swarm street near Napier Health Centre

Armed police on Wellesley Rd, Napier, about noon on Tuesday.

A cordon has been lifted after a large police presence swarmed a street near Napier Health Centre.

Police had asked people to avoid the area while police investigated reports of a firearm at an address along Wellesley Rd.

A cordon along Wellesley Rd was lifted about 12.45pm on Tuesday, following that police call out which lasted about an hour.

A police spokesperson said they had been “responding to a report of a firearm” at an address.

The cordoned off area included Napier Health Centre, which is the largest health facility in Napier, as the region’s hospital is located in Hastings.

The road is now reopen.

