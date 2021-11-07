Armed police called to reports of firearms incident in Marewa, Napier, investigations ongoing

Armed police were called to Marewa, Napier, following reports of a firearm being fired from a car on Massey Cr. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police investigations into reports of a firearm being fired from a car in a residential Napier suburb are ongoing.

Cordons were established around parts of Marewa and armed officers seen after police received reports that a firearm had been discharged from a vehicle outside a house on Massey Cr shortly after 2.35pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson said police located a vehicle believed to be involved on Nash St and carried out an armed vehicle stop.

"No firearm has been located and we are speaking with the occupants of the vehicle," the spokesperson said.

"No one was injured and no property damage has been reported."

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing, they said.