Armed police at suburban Napier address

The scene in Venables Ave, Onekawa South, this afternoon as armed police looked for a "person of interest" in a family arm inquiry. Photo / NZME

Armed police were still at a suburban Napier address early this afternoon after reports a woman had been injured in a family harm incident.

At the centre of the incident was a property in Venables Ave, Onekawa South, between the intersections of Riverbend Rd and McLaren Cr.

Police were called at 11.15am and with cordons still in place at the intersections and armed police still in the area more than two hours later staff said Police were still are working to locate a person of interest.

The Armed Offenders Squad had been called as a precaution, staff said.

Sounds which had sparked street rumours that a shot or shots had been fired at dog during the operation were explained by police as likely to have been from "distraction devices."