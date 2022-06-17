Armed attend suburban Napier address after domestic incident

The scene in Venables Ave, Onekawa South, this afternoon as armed police looked for a "person of interest" in a family arm inquiry. Photo / NZME

Police were late on Friday still seeking a "person of interest" relating an alleged domestic assault which sparked an armed stake-out of a property in suburban Napier earlier in the day.

At the centre of the search was a property in Venables Ave, Onekawa South, between the intersections of Riverbend Rd and McLaren Cr.

Police were called at 11.15am,with cordon in place at the intersections with the Armed Offenders Squad had been called as a precaution, staff said.

Staff were-stood down and cordons removed after police entered the house shortly before 2.30pm.

Sounds which had sparked street rumours that a shot or shots had been fired at dog during the operation were explained by police as likely to have been from "distraction devices."

Police said the man Police were seeking was not located at the address and enquiries were ongoing to locate him.

No one was injured in the incident, staff said, but police were speaking with a female victim.