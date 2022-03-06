Scott Jenyns has been with the company for over 20 years. Photo / Supplied

The boss of a large courier and delivery company which began in Napier in the 1980s has decided to leave the business after more than 20 years.

Aramex NZ, formerly known as Fastway Couriers which began in Napier in the 1980s, chief executive Scott Jenyns has decided to leave the company to take on "new career opportunities".

Jenyns joined Fastway Couriers in 2001 and became the CEO in 2014, a position he held until the company was bought by global brand Aramex in 2016.

He has since been the Aramex NZ chief executive.

"It was a big decision for me to make and when I get the chance to sit back and reflect on my time with the company, it will without doubt be the people past and present that I will miss the most," Jenyns said.

"After all, this is what sets any business apart from the rest."

Aramex Oceania chief executive Peter Lipinski announced Jenyns was leaving the company to take on "new career opportunities".

"After 21 years with the company — first with Fastway Couriers, then Aramex NZ — Scott has been an integral part of our success and growth," he said.

"The NZ business has doubled in size under his guidance, becoming part of Aramex global operations."

Mark Little, Aramex Australia and New Zealand commercial director, has been appointed the new Aramex NZ chief executive.