From left,Brendon Trower CEO Trutech, Mauricio Benega and Pitsch Leiser of Arts inc Heretaunga in front of Apple mould ready to be made into Fibreglass apple. Photo / Supplied.

From left,Brendon Trower CEO Trutech, Mauricio Benega and Pitsch Leiser of Arts inc Heretaunga in front of Apple mould ready to be made into Fibreglass apple. Photo / Supplied.

sup0806apple.JPG From left, Brendon Trower, CEO of Trutech, Mauricio Benega and Pitsch Leiser, of Arts inc Heretaunga, with a mould ready to be made into fibreglass apple. Photo / Supplied.

A new public art project celebrating the local apple industry and Hawke's Bay artists was launched last week.

The project aims to shine a light on the amazing success of the apple industry in Hawke's Bay and on the world stage.

A collaboration between Arts Inc Heretaunga and Studio Benega, with core funding support from Hastings District Council, these 'Big Apples' will act as a blank canvas for 20 local artists to produce unique artworks.

They will initially form a trail weaving its way through Hastings and Havelock North, transforming the streets, parks and public spaces into a fun, free art gallery, taking people on a journey of discovery from early August to October 2022.

Pitsch Leiser, Community Arts Development Manager for Arts Inc Heretaunga, said they were in the process of reaching out to artists interested in creating their own unique expression for the apples and bringing greater visibility to the industry.

The fibreglass apples are made by Onekawa firm Trutech Industries and will be mounted on concrete bases proudly supported by Angus McMillan Concrete. Resene Paints has sponsored the artists.

All the Big Apples will be offered for sale at a public auction at the end of October at the 2022 Hawke's Bay Arts Festival. It is expected that they will end up in private art collections along with businesses wanting to own a unique representation and celebration of Hawke's Bay creativity and a great local industry.

"Designs in any art form are welcome, traditional to new media, fine art to illustrations, street art and mosaic, embroidery to metalwork. Whatever the art form, we're keen to add drama, fun and a creative flourish to the Big Apple trail," Leiser said.

An artist expression of interest is available on www.artsinc.co.nz/projects