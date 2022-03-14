An elderly man was hit by a vehicle while on a mobility scooter in Dannevirke. Photo / NZME

The son of an elderly man injured after being hit by a vehicle at the weekend is appealing for the return of a lost wallet.

Braiden Graham made the appeal on Facebook for his elderly father.

He says his father was on his mobility scooter, travelling between the bakery on High Street, Dannevirke and the New World supermarket when he lost his wallet.

He had been going back to look for it when he was hit by a vehicle.

Graham says his father was on the road to recovery but was still keen to know what had happened to the wallet as it contained irreplaceable photos of his children and his late wife.

"If you have it we just want those back or if it was tossed we would appreciate knowing where so we can get it back."