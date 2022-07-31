Firefighters were called to the house just after 2.30 on Sunday morning. Photo / NZME

A Givealittle page has been launched after a Dannevirke house was destroyed by fire on Sunday.

Fire chief Peter Sinclair said emergency services were called to the house at Top Grass Road around 2.39am Sunday.

Appliances from Dannevirke and Norsewood attended and the house was fully involved on arrival, he said.

"It was also windy [which] made it challenging."

Firefighters were on the scene for three hours.

Sinclair said the occupants escaped unharmed and the cause was being investigated.

The Givealittle page is appealing for donations to buy clothing, food, and household items.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/everything-lost-after-house-fire