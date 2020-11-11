Aotea Sports Club senior league clinches third title for the year

The team and its supporters, who are the essence of the club, after the final.

The Green and Gold have struck again. Aotea Sports Club 2020 Senior League team has won the 2020 Hawke's Bay Premier Division League competition.

After defeating a strong top of the table Bridge Pa in the semifinals Aotea came up against the prominent Omahu Huia in the final on November 7 at the Hawke's Bay Sports Park Stadium in Hastings, coming away with a 30-20 win.

The Champion Aotea Rugby League Team.

Aotea led right from the start with Omahu closing the gap to four late in the second half.

In the 78th minute the team's youngest player Hoera Stephenson sealed the win with a 90 metre runaway try. It was a solid effort from the entire team with other try scorers, Te Turanga Reweti (2), Waka Petera, Tama Petera and 100 per cent conversion from Hoera.

This completes a trifecta for the club this season having won in rugby union the Hunter Shield and the Hawke's Bay Premier Reserves grade championship for 2020.

Captain Te Turanga Reweti said, "There are no words to describe how proud I am of the brothers that put on the green and gold strip. They never give up - attitude played a big part in the finals with our forwards getting over the advantage line and backs with class to finish off making my job easy - so proud of the effort and the achievement."

Coaches Clint Rautahi and Jearard Stephenson wanted to commend the boys on their successes and noted the coaches are only as good as the players who through commitment and talent made their jobs easy. They also commend captain Te Turanga Reweti on his outstanding leadership.

Club spokesman Bryan Te Huki said, "The club are immensely proud of these young men who defied the odds to become the HB rugby League Premier Division Champions for 2020. They wear the green and gold jerseys of Aotea but the accolades rest with each player, coach and manager who have played a part in the success of this team.

"The club were asked if we would support the majority of our championship winning rugby team and their desire to play rugby league under the Aotea banner. It was an easy decision by the club because all we wanted was our boys playing sport.

"To win championships in both rugby and rugby league is a huge achievement for our club but would definitely not have been achieved without the young men who have trained all season and done the job on the field."