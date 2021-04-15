Anzac Day concert back on the programme in Dannevirke

The Viking Choir will be one of the groups performing at the the Anzac Day concert hosted by the Dannevirke Community Board. Photo / File

The Anzac Day concert hosted by the Dannevirke Community Board is back on again this year after being cancelled last year because of Covid lockdown.

Concert organiser Ross Macdonald promises a full and varied programme of entertainment.

Among the groups performing are the Viking Choir, Dannevirke Lions' singers Elles Belles and Mane Men and the Cindy O'Sullivan Singers.

There will be performances from a number of well known local singers and dancers.

The concert has become something of a tradition since it was first held in 2016 and always draws a good crowd.

Entry is by gold coin donation and the event generally raises around $700.

"A lot of people give more than just a gold coin, but it means it's affordable for everyone," Macdonald said.

The money raised is donated to the Dannevirke RSA.

The concert will start at 3pm and finish at around 5pm.