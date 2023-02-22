ANZ Netball Grant hopes to help young players like Lani Reid and Danniella Hancy-Lemon get on the court without worrying about financial barriers. Photo / Supplied

Young Hastings netballers can apply to have their registration fees paid.

ANZ is providing $100,000 in netball fee subsidies, saying the financial help could be the difference between a child getting into the game or having to watch the season from the sidelines.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie says the initiative will make a huge difference in the community.

“Families who might have had to sacrifice the game can reconsider entering their child thanks to ANZ.

“Future Silver Ferns and ANZ Premiership players will get their start at grassroots games across the country this season.

“ANZ’s support will mean every kid will have the chance to follow their dreams into the game.”

ANZ Bank New Zealand chief executive Antonia Watson says more and more families are under financial pressure, and registration fees are one of the first barriers of entry to sport.

“Sport is such an important part of a child’s wellbeing, and we don’t want families who might be doing it tough to miss out.

“Nothing brings Kiwi families together like weekend sport and, particularly at times of stress, it’s a great way to strengthen community spirit.

“We hope this support helps remove that financial barrier and allows everyone to continue to enjoy netball this season.”

Applications for the ANZ Future Captains experience, which gives two lucky netball fans the chance to lead the stars of the ANZ Premiership on to the court at each official match, interact with the players and experience the action from prime courtside seats, are now open. This opportunity to connect with Aotearoa’s top netball players is back after being benched due to Covid-19 in 2022.

Applications are open at ANZcourtside.co.nz until March 24.