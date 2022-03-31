Another Flaxmere basketball backboard smashed

Another one of Flaxmere's new basketball hoops has been the target of vandalism. This time it is a glass backboard at the Ron Giorgi court. Photo / Paul Taylor

Less than three months after one of Flaxmere Park's new basketball backboards was smashed, another glass backboard has been destroyed - this time at the new Ron Giorgi Park.

Members of the community suspect someone has thrown a rock through the glass, as it was strengthened and would have taken quite an effort to break.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the backboards are 12mm tempered glass, the premium backboard material.

The new basketball hoops were supplied by Airtime Hoops Limited, which claims the glass backboards are strong and don't become brittle over time, unlike other materials.

However, the HDC spokesperson said they are still glass and will break when something solid is thrown at them.

Unlike the first incident at Flaxmere Park, no one has yet claimed responsibility for the destruction of the backboard.

Hastings District councillor Peleti Oli said locals were disappointed, along with Basketball NZ and Basketball Hawke's Bay.



"We know these courts have been really appreciated and enjoyed by the Flaxmere community since they were installed, this is disappointing, frustrating, and sad," the councillor said.

The cost to replace the backboard is expected to be around $1500, including supply, freight and installation.

No decision has been made on whether the backboard will be replaced with glass or another material as the incident only happened a few days ago.

Sport Hawke's Bay Spaces and Places lead Tina Haslett has said the backboards are designed to withstand the forces of basketball play.

"Once we understand what caused the breakage, we'll be better positioned to support discussions on the replacement backboard," Haslett said.

Sport Hawke's Bay knows how much the community has appreciated the investment the council, Basketball NZ and Basketball Hawke's Bay has put in with the high-quality basketball hoops, Oli said.

Those involved in the hoops in the park project believe basketball is an excellent way for people of all ages to enjoy being active.

"It's a shame the glass backboard hasn't lasted, but this doesn't detract from the quality of the overall facility," Oli said.

He said the backboards are just one component of these great courts, and the main thing is that basketball remains highly accessible to the local community.