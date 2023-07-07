Anderson Rally runs smoothly despite weather

Heavy rainfall overnight was no deterrent for 131 harriers who competed in June’s annual Anderson Rally at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds.
They came from all around the southern North Island.
Feilding Moa had the largest contingent but Napier Harriers, Hastings Harriers and a smattering of runners from Palmerston North AHC, Wellington Scotts, Whanganui, Ashhurst, Wairarapa Track and Field, Kapiti, four from Dannevirke and some walkers from Manawatu Striders also competed.
The event ran smoothly despite periodic showers, the cool breeze just the tonic to keep the runners fresh and the running surface varying from soft to slushy and mud in places.
The course was re-routed around the worst mud down in the valley and the 10km race was reduced to 7.5 km because of the heavy track.
After the event all competitors and supporters had afternoon tea with hot drinks and venison sausages, processed by James and Delwyn Walker and cooked and distributed by Dannevirke Lions from their caravan and pronounced delicious.
Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, a lot of participants went home with a prize as well.
Runners were complimentary about the event describing it as “a good test”, “challenging and scenic”, “varied and interesting” and “a very enjoyable experience”.
The prize-giving was held in the Home Industries Hall with an array of cups created for the recent revival of the event four years ago, added to by some of the originals for display purposes including a teams’ trophy recovered last week from a club’s archive.
Anderson Rally Results 2023
Under 8 Girls, Under 8 Boys
Alisha Rose Flores, Emmett Hanly
Sylvie Keen, Hudson Smyth
Tilly Smyth, Jake Thirkell
Under 10 Girls, Under 10 Boys
Abby Leckie, Flynn Dobson
Scarlett Avison-Woodhead, Elliot Hanly
Noah Els
Under12 Girls, Under 12 Boys
Greer Robinson, Nicholas Kuklinski
Maisie Taylor, Bryn Kimberley
Maisie Avison-Woodhead, Fin Crofskey
Under 14 Girls, Under 14 Boys
Brooke Duffy, Lachie Duffy
Lara Nicoll, Augus Perkins
Alyssah Kauri, Liam Southern
Under 16 Girls, Under 16 Boys
Paige Dobson, Jyde Low
Caitlin Kirk, Will Sablerolle Stone
Amy Nicoll, Liam Smith
Under 18 Girls, Under 18 Boys
Hayley Cornwall, Jacob Lean
Elsa Trootter, Jai Parris
Jaime Crofskey, Bryn Morgan
Under 20 Girls Under 20 Boys
Olivia Clifton, Lorcan Rabbitte
Carys Middleton, Robin Moore
Nikita Wain, Alec Ball
Women 35-59, Men 35-49
Dorota Starzak, A J Cornwall
Kate Southern, Mark Searle
Jessica Costall, Richard Smith
Men 50-59
Darren Parlato
Paul Wasley
Andrew McLean
Women 60+, Men 60+
Sally Gibbs, Stephen Lindsay
Karan Mannenin, Robert Dabb
Philip Morton
Open Women, Open Men
Stephanie Walker, Andre Le Pine-Day
Annie Creagh, Hayden Zervos
Jonathan Moore