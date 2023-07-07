Anderson Rally runs smoothly despite weather

The under-14 and under-16 girls and boys get off to a mass start.

The under-14 and under-16 girls and boys get off to a mass start.

Heavy rainfall overnight was no deterrent for 131 harriers who competed in June’s annual Anderson Rally at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds.

They came from all around the southern North Island.

Feilding Moa had the largest contingent but Napier Harriers, Hastings Harriers and a smattering of runners from Palmerston North AHC, Wellington Scotts, Whanganui, Ashhurst, Wairarapa Track and Field, Kapiti, four from Dannevirke and some walkers from Manawatu Striders also competed.

It was tough going coming up the hill in slippery conditions.

The walkers set a steady pace.

The event ran smoothly despite periodic showers, the cool breeze just the tonic to keep the runners fresh and the running surface varying from soft to slushy and mud in places.

The course was re-routed around the worst mud down in the valley and the 10km race was reduced to 7.5 km because of the heavy track.

Nick Zulinski wins the under-12 boys race.

A family affair: Emmett and Elliot Hanly with Dad Nick.

Locals Stephanie (winner of open women) and Terry Walker (organiser).

After the event all competitors and supporters had afternoon tea with hot drinks and venison sausages, processed by James and Delwyn Walker and cooked and distributed by Dannevirke Lions from their caravan and pronounced delicious.

Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, a lot of participants went home with a prize as well.

Runners were complimentary about the event describing it as “a good test”, “challenging and scenic”, “varied and interesting” and “a very enjoyable experience”.

A teams' trophy recently recovered dating back to the 1970s when there were 800 competitors.

The prize-giving was held in the Home Industries Hall with an array of cups created for the recent revival of the event four years ago, added to by some of the originals for display purposes including a teams’ trophy recovered last week from a club’s archive.

Anderson Rally Results 2023

Under 8 Girls, Under 8 Boys

Alisha Rose Flores, Emmett Hanly

Sylvie Keen, Hudson Smyth

Tilly Smyth, Jake Thirkell

Under 10 Girls, Under 10 Boys

Abby Leckie, Flynn Dobson

Scarlett Avison-Woodhead, Elliot Hanly

Noah Els

Under12 Girls, Under 12 Boys

Greer Robinson, Nicholas Kuklinski

Maisie Taylor, Bryn Kimberley

Maisie Avison-Woodhead, Fin Crofskey

Under 14 Girls, Under 14 Boys

Brooke Duffy, Lachie Duffy

Lara Nicoll, Augus Perkins

Alyssah Kauri, Liam Southern

Under 16 Girls, Under 16 Boys

Paige Dobson, Jyde Low

Caitlin Kirk, Will Sablerolle Stone

Amy Nicoll, Liam Smith

Under 18 Girls, Under 18 Boys

Hayley Cornwall, Jacob Lean

Elsa Trootter, Jai Parris

Jaime Crofskey, Bryn Morgan

Under 20 Girls Under 20 Boys

Olivia Clifton, Lorcan Rabbitte

Carys Middleton, Robin Moore

Nikita Wain, Alec Ball

Women 35-59, Men 35-49

Dorota Starzak, A J Cornwall

Kate Southern, Mark Searle

Jessica Costall, Richard Smith

Men 50-59

Darren Parlato

Paul Wasley

Andrew McLean

Women 60+, Men 60+

Sally Gibbs, Stephen Lindsay

Karan Mannenin, Robert Dabb

Philip Morton

Open Women, Open Men

Stephanie Walker, Andre Le Pine-Day

Annie Creagh, Hayden Zervos

Jonathan Moore



