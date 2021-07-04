Anderson Rally attracts nearly 200 competitors

The 2.5 and 5km runners take off.

The 2.5 and 5km runners take off.

Pic 2: BTG050721AR2 Caption: The Under 7's were first to take off on their 1km race.

Pic 3: BTG050721AR3 Caption: These Dannevirke Athletics Club runners all completed their races.

Pic 4: BTG050721AR4 Caption: Feilding Moa's Will Savlerolle wins the under-13 boy's 2.5km race.

Pic 5: BTG050721AR5 Caption: These Under-18 runners clear an obstacle.

Pic 6: BTG050721AR6 Caption: Feilding Moa's (and Dannevirke's) Stephanie Walker powers up the steepest hill.

Pic 7: BTG050721AR7 Caption: Margaret Stratford from Whanganui was second in the walkers.

Pic 8: BTG050721AR8 Caption: The Flores family came from Levin to compete Dad Garth (chauffer) and Mum Marietjie with Deron (footballer), Amilee (12), Owen (9) and Rosie (5).

Pic 9: BTG050721AR9 Caption: These three place-getters in the Under 18 Girls from Napier: From left Eliza Clarkson and twins Sophie and Jamie Dunnett-Welsh from Napier.

Pic 10: BTG050721AR10 Caption: Most of the trophy and gold medal winners.

By Dave Murdoch



On a course assessed by one experienced harrier as "worthy of a national event" and variously described as "great", "interesting", "different", "exciting", "challenging", "great under foot", the Anderson Rally burst into life on Saturday after a delay caused by Covid-19 last year.

In between showery and windy weather during the week, the combined Napier and Feilding Moa Harrier clubs ran a very successful meet in mild, dry and windy conditions on Saturday, June 26 at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds.

Nearly 200 competitors took part mostly from Feilding and Napier clubs, their gold uniforms really standing out across the course. A group of local athletes from the Dannevirke Athletics Club competed along with some Palmerston North Striders and Whanganui walkers.

Most of the trophy and gold medal winners.

There were good fields in all the grades including some stars in cross-country/harrier racing like the Dunnett-Welsh twins who had come third and fifth in the National Cross-Country Under 18 Championships in the Hawera mud last weekend. They finished first and second on Saturday.

Competitors ranged in age from 3 (who finished the 1km run) and 77 (completing the 5km run).

The event ran without serious injury as the course was not slippery although the obstacles took their toll on the unaware.

Runners liked the course which started from the A&P Showgrounds and dropped into the valley around the lake, over obstacles before winding up the steep hill, circuiting behind the equestrian yards and finishing in front of the grandstand.

With different age groups all starting at the same it took very careful monitoring and some time to collate results but the prizegiving following afternoon tea was all over by 4pm, allowing athletes to get at least part of the way home before dark.

Chief co-ordinator Terry Walker pronounced himself delighted for the support of clubs and the local volunteers – once he had caught his breath after his 10km race.

Comment of the day came from one veteran who responded to a word of encouragement, "It's all down hill for a while", with "It's all been down hill for years!"

Anderson Rally Cross Country Results 2021:

Girls Under 7: Elsie Fisher Napier, Penelope Moore Napier, Rosie Flores PNANC.

Boys Under 7: Oliver Long Moa, Quinn Roe Dannevirke, Edmund Fisher Napier.

Girls Under 9: Nova Peato Dannevirke, Mya Thirkell Moa.

Boys Under 9: Harry Long Moa.

Girls Under 11: Mia Thomson Moa, Lucy Strong Napier, Hazel Duker Moa.

Boys Under 11: Nicolas Kuklinski Waipukurau, Blake Strong Napier, Fin Crofskey Moa.

Girls Under 13: Sophie Crofskey Moa, Sarah Addenbrooke Moa, Lara Nicoll Hastings.

Boys Under 13: Will Sablerolle-Stone Moa, Charlie Marshall Dannevirke, Harison Stevens Moa.

Girls Under 15: Amy Nicoll Hastings, Millie Evans Moa, Jaime Crofskey Moa.

Boys Under 15: Alex Ball Moa, Kieron Moore Napier, Jyde Low Napier.

Girls Under 18: Sophie Dunnett-Welch Napier, Jamie Dunnett-Welch Napier, Eliza Clarkson Napier.

Under 18 Boys: Karsen Vesty Hastings, Lorcan Rabbite Hastings, Robin Moore Napier.

Under 20 Female: Brianna Lee Napier, Stephanie Walker Moa.

Under 20 Male: Andre Le Pine-Day Moa, Jamie Dennis Moa, Sam Parry Moa.

Women 35+: Dorota Staizak Moa, Paula Conder Wanganui, Kate Southern Manawatu.

Men 35-59: David Lovelock PNAHC, Mark Fisher Napier, Andrew Davenport PNANC.

Men 60+: Stephen Lindsay Napier, Rob Dabb Moa, Kevin Rolls Moa.

Open Female: Kate O Malley Napier, Nicole Sattler Napier, Anita Chan Moa.

Open Male: Damien Lardner Moa, Josh Dunstan-Brown Moa, Niam MacDonald Moa.