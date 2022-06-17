Atea Rangi at Waitangi Regional Park, between Napier and Clive. Photo / NZME

A week of daily education and celebration as start as Hawke's Bay's marking of Matariki heads towards its first public holiday commemoration next week.

Opening the week was a Friday night event in the Wairoa Community Centre and neighbouring Alexandra Park, two hours of whanau performances after the town's own week of events, including a kohanga reo day on Monday and a sports day involving more than 300 children at Lambton Square on Wednesday.

Co-ordinator Esta Wainohu, of Sport Hawke's Bay was hoping the weather would hold out for the two hours of the event, part of a Ngati Kahungunu iwi schedule. It follows an event in Dannevirke a week ago, with most events starting early in the new week but with some related events extending into July.

There are six free events listed by the iwi in Hastings, and a feature of the week is the programme at the Atea Rangi reserve in the Waitangi Regional Park around the river mouths near Awatoto, with weekend and evening events focusing on the significance of the occasion.

Many of the events focus also on food and health.

Matariki 2022 – Education and Celebration

June 17 (Friday): 6pm-8pm, Matariki Whakanuia ki te Wairoa, Wairoa Community Centre and Alexandra Park, Wairoa.

June 20-23 (Monday-Thursday): 6am-7am, Nga Tohu o Te Tau Hou, Signs of the New Year, Atea a Rangi, Waitangi Regional Park.

June 21 (Tuesday): 8.30am-5pm, Ngati Kahungunu Fish Hook Summit, Napier War Memorial Conference and Events Centre.

June 21-25 (Tuesday-Saturday): 6pm-9pm, Ngati Kahungunu Marama sound and light trail, Atea a Rangi, Waitangi Regional Park (6pm-7.30pm is peak viewing time).

June 22-25 (Wednesday-Saturday): 6pm-8pm, Ngā Whetū o Matariki: A Magical Matariki Light Show, Herschell Street, Napier.

June 22-25 (Wednesday-Saturday): 6pm-9pm, Matariki Tapuapua, the Pools of Matariki, The Pond, Flaxmere Park.

June 23 (Thursday): 2pm-5pm, Manawatia Matariki community Matariki hauora event, Te Kura Reo rua o Maraenui, Lister Cr, Napier.

June 23 (Thursday): 5.30am, Kai Hau Ahi, A food offering to the Matariki star cluster, Civic Square, Hastings.

June 23-25 (Thursday-Saturday): 6pm, Matariki digital light show, Civic Square, Hastings.

June 23-25 (Thursday-Saturday): 6pm-9pm, Matariki Pu rakau, storytelling, Civic Square, Hastings.

June 23-25 (Thursday-Saturday): 10am-2pm, Kite making, Havelock North and Flaxmere libraries.

June 23-25 (Thursday-Saturday): 5pm-8pm, Te Hikoi Whetu, Parade of Matariki Stars, Civic Square, Hastings.

June 23-25 (Thursday-Saturday): Matariki ahi ka, Home fires of Matariki, the cauldrons of fire, Civic Square, Hastings.

June 24 (Friday): First Matariki public holiday.

June 24 (Friday): 9am-Midday, Learning about Matariki, whanau event, 12-2pm, whanau entertainment, Atea a Rangi reserve and Whare Whetu Planetarium, Waitangi Regional Park.

June 24 (Friday): 5pm-10pm, Hakari Matariki, feast and entertainment, celebrate the first Matariki public holiday, Hawke's Bay Showgrounds Tomoana, Hastings.

June 24-26 (Friday- 24 June – Sunday): Matariki at the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

June 25 (Saturday): 10am-4.30pm, Whānau/Hapū/Community Activity Day, Waiohiki Marae.

June 25 (Saturday): 6.30pm, Te Hikoi Whetū o Matariki - Matariki Stars Parade, Civic Square, Hastings.

June 27 (Monday: 6-7pm, Whānau Ora Workshop, Hau-Te-Ananui Whare, Waiohiki Marae.

June 26 (Tuesday): 6-7am, Matariki Hautapu on Mataruahou, former hospital site, Hospital Tce, Napier. Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi alongside Waiohiki whānau host a three-part ceremony to observe the stars.

June 28 (Tuesday): 6-7pm, Hauora Hinengaro, Hau Te Ananui Whare, Waiohiki Marae.

June 29 (Wednesday): 6-7pm, Matariki Kōrero, Hau Te Ananui Whare, Waiohiki Marae.

July 1 (Friday): 5-8pm, Matariki Hunga Nui ki Tamatea, Russell Park, Waipukurau.

July 14 (Thursday): 11am, Matariki Glow Show, Napier Municipal Theatre.