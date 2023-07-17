Tickets are on sale for the popular Enchanted Ball held at a mystery location.

An evening of magic and mystery is being planned for Hawke’s Bay as tickets go on sale for the Enchanted Ball.

The popular event, which sells out quickly, is run by Etiquette and supports Te Mata Park.

As the sun sets on December 2, lucky attendees will be transported to a secret location, revealed only to those who dare to embrace adventure.

Event organiser Greg Howie says their aim is to provide a unique experience for attendees, an event like no other that combines mystery, theatrics, and culinary delights in a beautiful location.

“The Enchanted Ball is an all-inclusive affair, where guests can simply dress up and arrive at the designated bus collection point. From there, we take care of the rest, ensuring a night filled with awe-inspiring surprises.

“Scouting for the perfect location is one of the most exciting parts of organising the Enchanted Ball. Through whispers of magic and the generosity of landowners, each chosen venue holds true to the enchanting theme, offering incredible moments that will leave guests spellbound.

“This year’s secret location is no exception, and we cannot wait to unveil it to our fortunate ticket-holders.”

Guests will embark on a culinary adventure, savouring delectable street-style fare throughout the evening. This gastronomic journey is complemented by a selection of premium beverages.

“The Enchanted Ball ensures that every aspect of your experience is meticulously curated for your delight,” Howie said.

To add to the enchantment, Tranzit Buses will provide convenient round-trip transport from pickup points in Napier, Hastings, and Havelock North to the secret location.

“Sit back, relax, and allow the enchantment to unfold as you are whisked away to the realm of wonder and beauty. Prepare to be dazzled by a lineup of extraordinary performers, live music that will stir your soul, and captivating art installations that will ignite your imagination. As the night progresses, be prepared for surprises around every corner, as the Enchanted Ball weaves its magic and creates memories that last.”

Howie says by attending the Enchanted Ball, you not only immerse yourself in an evening of enchantment but support the invaluable Te Mata Park.

Managed by the Te Mata Park Trust Board, this natural gem draws over a million visitors each year, offering exceptional geological, ecological, recreational, spiritual, and cultural significance. Money raised from this event will be donated to the Te Mata Peak Trust, aiding in the preservation and enhancement of the park.

The ball will kick off with a live auction, where guests will have the opportunity to bid on unique items and experiences.

Tickets are limited so be in quick — go to www.etiquette.nz