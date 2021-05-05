American Day at Tui Brewery resembles Hollywood

Star of the Show - Carl and Maria Holmes' 1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup.

A cloudy day at the brewery could not stop the shine from the highly polished all-American vehicles assembled for American Car Day.

Tui Brewery was the place to be on Sunday, April 18, with a lineup of more than 115 beautiful American cars and bikes. These amazing vehicles gave the day all the action, glamour and drama of Hollywood movies.

A total of five prizes were dished out, including the coveted $500 haul for Star of the Show, which went to Carl and Maria Holmes for their gorgeous 1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup. Sue Colledge was awarded the People's Choice Award for her uber cool 2011 Camaro SS Convertible.

Organiser Kate Steminger says "We were pumped with the turnout, vehicles old and new lined the brewery car park which attracted over 400 spectators".

"While some vehicles had travelled, the regional turn out was huge, including many from the local car clubs making it an event not to be missed. The display of these beautiful machines made for a great day with great food and great yarns."

The American day was latest of the popular 2021 Mangatainoka Motors Show & Shine series, which takes place on the last Sunday of the month, through until November. The next event is Brexit v EU Day.

Prizes:

Most Original – Donna B, 1958 Chevrolet Corvette 1958

People's Choice – Sue Colledge, 2011 Camaro SS Convertible.

Local Star (must be from Wairarapa or Tararua) – Tony Eades, 1952 Chevrolet Deluxe

Furthest Travelled – Gary Oram, 1996 Ford Mustang (Wellington)

Star of the Show – Carl and Maria Holmes, 1965 Chevrolet C10 pickup