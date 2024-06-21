Minnijean Brown-Trickey shares a hongi as part of her New Zealand visit. Photo / Andrew Warner

Amanda Johnson is Napier Girls’ High School deputy principal and attended Minnijean Brown’s talk to 300 history students at Napier’s MTG Century on Tuesday.

OPINION

Hawke’s Bay high school students were moved this week by an extraordinary encounter with living icon Minnijean Brown, one of the courageous Little Rock Nine who defied segregation in 1957 America.

Joined by her daughter Spirit, Minnijean recounted the harrowing challenges they faced as the first African American students at Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. Their journey, marked by violent opposition and institutionalised racism, resonates today.

On what should have been their first day, a belligerent, stone-throwing mob, backed by the National Guard, barred their entry into the school grounds.

The harassment persisted for weeks until federal intervention finally allowed them to attend.

Minnijean vividly recalled the daily torment and physical abuse they endured, highlighting a pivotal moment when her mother witnessed her being kicked down the stairs by another student.

While the violence itself was unremarkable, Minnijean was upset that her mother saw, as the Nine had tried to play down their suffering to their families.

Elizabeth Eckford was one of the nine African American students whose integration into Little Rock's Central High School was ordered by a Federal Court after legal action by the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP). Photo / Getty Images

From that day, her mother gained a stark understanding of their daily reality. Moreover, when she attempted to report the incident, she encountered the harsh truth that unless a teacher corroborated it, their ordeals were dismissed.

This echoed a broader societal issue where teachers, like much of the community, were not immune to the social conditioning that perpetuated the belief in African American inferiority, influencing their actions.

Minnijean revealed that if their struggle had solely been about their personal hardship, they might have surrendered, given the appalling adversity they endured. However, they understood they were integral to a larger cause.

Despite overwhelming hostility, Minnijean emphasised the support of a few compassionate peers amid a largely indifferent student body.

Not every day, but some days, a brave handful would walk alongside them in the halls, or share an algebra textbook.

Her poignant message to Napier’s youth, resonating across oceans and generations, underscores the imperative of speaking out against injustice.

In today’s world, where prejudice, misinformation and division can thrive online, her story serves as a striking reminder of the power each individual holds to effect positive change.

As we navigate our own social issues as a country, Minnijean Brown’s visit challenges us to confront inequality and discrimination with courage and empathy.

It was a privilege to learn about this history up close and personal - extraordinary to be in the presence of someone whose lifetime encompassed these massive societal changes.

Let us not be silent witnesses to injustice, but active participants in shaping a more just and inclusive future.