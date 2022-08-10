Seven people have been arrested in an operation targeting the use of legitimate firearms licence holders to buy weapons for what police say are "known criminal entities." Photo / NZME

Seven people have been arrested and drugs and cash seized in the Hawke's Bay and Taupō area in an operation targeting the use of legitimate firearms licence holders to buy weapons for what police say are "known criminal entities."

The execution of search warrants on Wednesday resulted from a two-month investigation, alleged offenders will face charges of unlawfully supplying firearms, participating in an organised criminal group, attempting to pervert the course of justice, supplying methamphetamine and cultivating cannabis.

In a statement released a short while before 6pm, police said the operation was ongoing and further arrests were not being ruled out.

It said this operation is part of New Zealand Police strategy to address gun violence, and the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG) is working "proactively" with licensed firearms dealers, examining records to identify potential diversion and those persons within the licensed firearms community who are diverting firearms into the hands of criminals, particularly gangs.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander says: "This type of offending undermines the wellbeing of our communities by creating significant social harm. We have a commitment to disrupting and dismantling networks identified and will continue to target those who illegally accumulate assets and wealth through the sale and supply of illegal drugs and firearms."