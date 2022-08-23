Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

All Black star Brodie Retallick free to play first Shield match for Hawke's Bay

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing
4 mins to read
All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick in full flight against Australia last year. Photo / NZME

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick in full flight against Australia last year. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay Magpies coach Josh Syms may face one of the toughest selection issues of his career with confirmation All Blacks lock and former World Rugby Player of the Year Brodie Retallick is available to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.