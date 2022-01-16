Alistair MacDougall is a recent recipient of a QSM for services to the community.

Whenever there was something to be fixed, or a problem to be solved, Alistair MacDougall was often the person to get in contact with.

Before moving to Waikanae Beach to retire16 years ago with his wife Flora, MacDougall spent 65 years in the Pahiatua community where he worked tirelessly for many organisations as well as building his successful farm servicing business which has been going strong for 50 years.

Whether it was lending his expertise to water or waste programme decisions, or fixing broken school playground equipment, MacDougall was always happy to help.

His commitment and long-term support for the Pahiatua community was valued by many, and now it has been recognised officially.

In the New Year Honours, he has been given a Queen's Service Medal for services to the community.

"It was such a surprise," he said.

He played and coached Mangatainoka rugby teams for 28 years and was a Bush representative player for 50 games. He served on the Mangatainoka domain and hall board for 48 years - 30 as chairman. He served on Pahiatua Rotary Club, Pahiatua Community Board, Pahiatua Borough Council (two terms) including being deputy mayor and Tararua District Council for a total of 19 years of service. On the Mangatainoka School committee, he assisted in jubilee committees and gave ten years' support to Tararua College. He ran Bush Athletics for 8-9 years and started a night patrol of Pahiatua as well as being involved with the Harvard restoration at the northern end of Pahiatua.

Alistair sponsored sheepdog trials, Pahiatua golf and A&P Association for 25 years.

He was also on the committee of the 50-year Polish reunion to set up the stadium. In 1944 about 780 Polish children were put into a camp in Pahiatua before starting new lives elsewhere.

"I was asked to speak to about 1800 Polish people during the reunion which was held in Lower Hutt," he said.

While Alistair was proud of his community involvement, he was equally happy that the business he started in 1971, MacDougall's, has gone from strength to strength.

Their son has taken over the business and is expanding it further. MacDougall's has two branches, one in Pahiatua and the other in Palmerston North.

"We went from a one-man-band to a company that now has 30 people working for us."

Alistair is still digesting his New Year Honours accolade. "I feel very humbled," he said.