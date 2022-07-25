Tradespeople work to repair the entrance at Four Square Frimley. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Four Square in Hastings has been ram raided and alcohol stolen during an early morning raid.

The burglary at Four Square Frimley happened about 5am on Tuesday.

It is the second ram raid in the space of a week targeting Four Squares within the region.

Last Wednesday, Four Square Ahuriri in Napier was also broken into using a truck.

Nothing was stolen in that incident but resulted in a big clean-up job.

Four Square Frimley owner Sharan Kalkat said about 5am this morning their store was ram raided by a vehicle which broke the glass entrance.

She said the offenders initially tried to break-in using a hammer but, when that failed, used a vehicle to smash the glass entrance.

"They got in and grabbed a couple of boxes of cider and one bottle of wine," she said.

"They also smashed some wine on the floor."

She said it was a "big hassle" as a business owner having to clean-up and fix the damage.

Damage to Four Square Frimley following a ram raid on Tuesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tradespeople were at the store on Tuesday morning helping to fix the glass entrance which was badly broken in one corner.

She said they did not have an ATM machine on the premises and a similar ram raid had happened at their store about a year ago.

Kalkat said that incident a year ago had caused even worse damage to their glass entrance.

"The whole glass window fell down [in that incident]," she said. "We have since put up a bigger, more solid wall with thicker glass there."

She added they had been broken into or experienced attempted break-ins three times in the past two years.

Kalkat said police had been at the store this morning and were investigating.

Kalkat said two vehicles could be seen outside the store on CCTV during the incident, which police had since told her had been stolen.

She said she would welcome more patrols in the area to help prevent break-ins.

Kalkat and her husband also own another Four Square in Hastings and she said they had not experienced ram raids at that store.

Another company was also targeted in a suspected break-in this morning in Napier, Hugo's Car Wash on Hyderabad Rd.

Meanwhile, the manager of Four Square Ahuriri told Hawke's Bay Today last week that they had now been ram raided three times in the past three years.

At the end of May, the Meeanee Hotel just outside of Napier was also ram raided and an ATM was stolen.

Police have since arrested and charged two people over that incident.