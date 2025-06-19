Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Alarmed by a dream start: Wyn Drabble

Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

English teachers are often subjected to implausible narratives, writes Wyn Drabble. Photo / NZME

English teachers are often subjected to implausible narratives, writes Wyn Drabble. Photo / NZME

Opinion

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician.

I thought it was starting out as a normal day.

The signs were all good. The alarm went off, I hauled myself from the snugness of the bedclothes, switched on the power to charge my phone, staggered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today